Forest Service accepting comments on Surprise Lake trail reconstruction

The White River National Forest is asking for public comments on its proposal to reconstruct a large section of the popular Surprise Lake Trail in Eagle’s Nest Wilderness Area south of Green Mountain Reservoir.

According to Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi, the U.S. Forest Service wants to reconstruct the trail in order to make it more sustainable for future users.

The current proposal introduces a new 1.9 mile trail section that would replace the first 1.2 miles of the existing trial, which is steep and suffering from erosion. The existing trail is set to be decommissioned under the current proposal.

The trail would continue to be open to hikers and equestrians, but an additional 0.7 miles would be added to the existing 2.6-mile trail.

More details on the proposed trail — including a map, information about the project and how to make a comment — can be found at FS.USDA.gov. All public comments on the trail must be submitted by March 5.