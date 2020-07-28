Forest Service accepting proposals for Forest Legacy Program

The Colorado State Forest Service is accepting proposals for the Forest Legacy Program. The program is federally funded and authorizes the Colorado State Forest Service or the U.S. Forest Service to purchase permanent conservation easements or contribute to fee acquisitions on private forest land. The program allows private landowners to receive compensation for “unrealized development rights,” according to a press release from the Colorado State Forest Service.

Eligibility requirements for the program include:

Property must be located within a Forest Legacy Area

Property must be privately owned

At least 75% of property must contain lands classified as forests

Forest lands that contain what the Forest Service describes as important scenic, cultural, recreation and water resources and that support traditional forest uses will receive priority. Program participants are required to follow a forest management plan approved by the Forest Service.

Proposals will be accepted through Aug. 27 for federal fiscal year 2022 funding. Proposals must be submitted by mail. To obtain an application packet or request more information, contact Carolyn Aspelin with the Colorado State Forest Service at 970-491-1869 or carolyn.aspelin@colostate.edu or visit CSFS.Colostate.edu/funding-assistance.