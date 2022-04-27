Forest Service adds Miners Creek in Frisco to prescribed burns list

U.S. Forest Service Fire Management teams will continue to conduct pile burns today near Rainbow Lake in Frisco. The prescribed burns began Tuesday and will continue until Thursday, according to tentative schedules.

Personnel with the Forest Service plan to monitor burns during the day. The piles are expected to smolder overnight.

The burns will remove ground fuel to help mitigate effects caused by potential forest fires in the area.

Favorable weather patterns and atmospheric conditions should allow smoke to vent out of the valley, officials say.

Pile burns have been ongoing this week in Keystone, Copper Mountain and Breckenridge.