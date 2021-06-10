Forest Service approves new trails at Frisco Nordic Center

Racers ride singletrack at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area at the Frisco Roundup, the first Summit Mountain Challenge race of the summer, on Wednesday, June 9, in Frisco.

The White River National Forest on Wednesday, June 9, approved the construction of additional winter and summer trails at the Frisco Nordic Center in Summit County.

Under this second phase of improvements at the Nordic center, the Forest Service approved 1.3 miles of new winter trails and 4.6 miles of new summer trails on national forest land. Additionally, 2.1 miles of existing summer trails will be upgraded.

Preapproved work on the first phase of new trails is now largely completed and followed a 2019 approval from the Forest Service.

The Frisco Nordic Center operates winter and summer trail systems across national forest and town of Frisco land at the Peninsula Recreation Area.

Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi said in a news release that the work the Forest Service is doing with the Frisco Nordic Center over the past several years is to improve the trail system to be better suited for a wider variety of trail users year-round.

For additional information on the approval, including maps of new trails, visit Bit.ly/FriscoNordic2 .