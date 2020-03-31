Forest Service approves Peak 7 fuels-reduction project

The U.S. Forest Service has approved the Peak 7 hazardous fuels reduction project as proposed, which would clear-cut 522 acres of forest around Peak 7, White Cloud, Golden Horseshoe and Blue River near Breckenridge.

A 400- to 600-foot “community protection zone” would be cut around each neighborhood in the Wildland Urban Interface, which is designated as having an elevated risk of wildfire.

The goal of the project is to protect firefighters and communities in these areas.