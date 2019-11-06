Forest Service approves replacement of Loveland Ski Area’s Lift 6

Waiting for a ride on Chet's Dream, skiers and snowboarders celebrate opening day at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Oct. 25.

LOVELAND SKI AREA — The Arapaho National Forest has approved Loveland Ski Area’s plans to replace the 40-year-old Lift 6. The current lift is a double chair and will be replaced with either a triple or quad chair with the goal of being to increase the capacity of the chairlift.

The chair replacement is expected to increase lift service capacity from 1,200 skiers per hour up to as many as 2,400 skiers per hour, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The new lift will be built along the same alignment of the current lift with two support towers being removed. That is expected to minimize environmental damage and ease stress on the wetlands, according to the release.

“Winter sports activities are vital to our local communities, culture and economy,” Clear Creek District ranger Scott Haas said in the statement. “We’re pleased to enable the Loveland Ski Area to sustainably and responsibly serve more skiers and snowboarders.”