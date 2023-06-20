Forest Service closes climbing routes to protect nesting Peregrine Falcons

A pair of Peregrine Falcons successfully nested in the Lime Canyon area in 2020 and 2022 during climbing closures. This year, a nesting pair has prompted a similar closure.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy photo

The White River National Forest has temporarily closed two areas to rock climbing to protect nesting Peregrine Falcons. One area is in Lime Creek Canyon 6 miles south of Sylvan Lake in Eagle County, and the other is in Coal Creek, 3 miles west of Redstone in Pitkin County.

The cliffs and the surroundings of these areas will be closed through July 31, but other climbing routes that will not impact the falcons remain open in Lime Canyon and Coal Creek.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and willingness to temporarily hold off climbing in these specific areas to protect the falcon nests,” said Kevin Warner, the Aspen-Sopris area district ranger. “We focus our closures on the areas where climbers would be more likely to affect the birds, so there are suitable alternative sites in the general vicinity.”

A pair of Peregrine Falcons successfully nested in the Lime Canyon area in 2020 and 2022 during similar temporary climbing closures. This year’s nest in Lime Canyon is located in an area less popular for climbing. This is the first year a nest has been found in Coal Creek, which is lightly visited but an increasingly popular area to climb.

Peregrine Falcons prefer to nest in cliffs away from human disturbance and the pair established their nest before summer recreation begins at Lime Canyon. Peregrines can be disturbed by the presence of humans near their nesting areas to the point that adults become agitated, displaced and fail to provide food and shelter for their young. Nestlings and young that are not fully able to fly can starve if abandoned by adults. The closure of this specific area gives the pair and their young the freedom from disturbance they need at a critical time in their lifecycle.

The closure order and maps are available at FS.USDA.Gov/WhiteRiver .

