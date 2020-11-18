Forest Service continues pile burning at Keystone Gulch this week

The U.S. Forest Service is continuing to perform pile-burning operations this week near Keystone Gulch.

Ignitions began at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, and could last in the area through Friday, Nov. 20. Smoke and flames could be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9 and surrounding towns. Officials are asking community members not to call 911 to report the smoke.

The current conditions for the pile burns are favorable following significant snowfall and colder weather over the weekend, according to the Forest Service.

Piles will be allowed to burn and smolder overnight unattended, and fire management personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor fuel consumption and potential smoke impacts.