Forest Service opens applications for summer jobs

The White River National Forest will have more than 160 temporary job openings for next summer, the supervisor’s office announced Wednesday.

The application process is open for 17 temporary wildland firefighting positions. The U.S. Forest Service is seeking firefighters, helitack crew members and dispatchers. The positions are based in Grand Junction, Rifle, Eagle and Silverthorne. The application process for those positions is open through Friday, Nov. 27.

The application process for 150 jobs outside of firefighting will run from Dec. 1-11. Those include positions in wilderness and trail, recreation, customer service, range management, equipment operators, and biological technicians in wildlife, fisheries and botany. The positions are based in Aspen, Carbondale, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Meeker, Minturn and Silverthorne.

While exact start and stop dates vary, the typical field season is April or May through September.

View the announcements and apply for the jobs at USAJobs.gov. More information about positions across the Rocky Mountain Region is available at FS.USDA.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Visit “Tips for Applicants” for help with the application process. For specific questions about the jobs offered by the White River National Forest, call 970-404-3172 or go to FS.USDA.gov/main/whiteriver/about-forest/jobs.