Forest Service outlines dispersed camping rules ahead of holiday weekend

White River National Forest officials are reminding recreationists about rules for dispersed camping, which is allowed throughout much of the national forest.

Per U.S. Forest Service rules, dispersed camping within 100 feet of lakes, streams and forest system trails is prohibited. Visitors are permitted to drive vehicles up to 300 feet from designated routes for purposes of dispersed camping as long as no resource damage is incurred in the process. Resource damage includes vegetation trampling, so visitors should stick to previously disturbed routes.

Matt Henry, acting as the forest’s recreation program lead, said people should use an existing campsite rather than create a new one whenever possible.

Dispersed campers can stay for a maximum of 14 days in any 30-day period in most areas.

Henry said the Forest Service consistently encountered abandoned campfires and large amounts of trash left behind from dispersed campers last year.

Fore more information about dispersed camping available in the White River National Forest, visit FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver .