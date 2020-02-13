Forest Service releases draft decision to allow Loveland Ski Area to provide snowcat tours in Dry Gulch

Loveland Ski Area will offer two guided snowcat tours per day in Dry Gulch.

Courtesy Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA — The U.S. Forest Service released a draft decision Friday, Feb. 7, permitting Loveland Ski Area to provide guided backcountry snowcat tours in the 580 acre Dry Gulch area, adjacent to the ski area’s existing permit area north of Interstate 70.

“We are honored to partner with the U.S. Forest Service to offer a unique guided backcountry skiing and snowboarding experience,” Loveland Chief Operating Officer Rob Goodell said in a statement. “This special-use permit will allow us to expand opportunities for winter recreational use consistent with our 2017 Master Plan and the Forest Service mission.”

The ski area will use three designated routes in Dry Gulch for the snowcat operations, making up to two trips per day with no more than 16 people per trip. The Dry Gulch area will remain open to the public.

To mitigate environmental impacts, at least 2 feet of snow will be required for the ski area to operate snowcats, tree removal will be prohibited, and compacted snow and ice will be broken up at the end of the season.