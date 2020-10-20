Forest Service stresses caution with high fire danger

Forest officials with the White River National Forest are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and follow fire restrictions.

Despite cooling evening temperatures and shorter days, the fire danger remains high across the White River National Forest with unseasonably dry and windy conditions. All ranger districts in the forest remain in Stage 1 fire restrictions.

“We are still seeing large fires with extreme fire behavior in may parts of Colorado,” Lisa Stoeffler, the forest’s deputy supervisor, said in a release. “The same potential exists in the White River National Forest, and resources are stretched thin across the region. This isn’t your typical October in Colorado. We absolutely need people to be smart when it comes to fire.”

Fire personnel continue to report illegal and abandoned campfires, which have a high potential to spread during warm daytime conditions, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“We’re responding to frequent human-caused wildfires — about one a day,” said Lathan Johnson, Upper Colorado River Fire Management Officer. “We need for the public to abide by the current fire restrictions.”

Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires and charcoal are allowed only in developed Forest Service campgrounds in the provided metal fire rings and grates. Where fires are allowed, campers should drown their campfires with water and stir it until the coals are cool to the touch before leaving.

Propane and other petroleum-fueled stoves and camping equipment are allowed under Stage 1 restrictions. Campers can operate wood-burning stoves in hunting tents, as long as they are fully enclosed in metal with a chimney at least 5 feet in length, and have a spark arrestor with a screen opening of 0.25 inches or less.

For more information about Stage 1 fire restrictions on the White River National Forest, call 970-945-2521 or visit FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver.

Summit County lifted its Stage 2 fire restrictions earlier this month, though open fires are still prohibited under the county’s year-round restrictions. The county’s fire danger level remains very high.