Forest Service to conduct pile burning at Keystone Gulch this week
The U.S. Forest Service will perform pile-burning operations this week near Keystone Gulch.
Ignitions are expected to begin at about 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, and could last in the area through Nov. 20. Smoke and flames could be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9 and surrounding towns. Officials are asking community members not to call 911 to report the smoke.
The current conditions for the pile burns are favorable following significant snowfall and colder weather over the weekend, according to the Forest Service.
Piles will be allowed to burn and smolder overnight unattended, and fire management personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor fuel consumption and potential smoke impacts.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User