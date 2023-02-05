Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion

Mind Springs Health in Grand Junction is seen Friday, March 18, 2022. A current staff member and a former employee were both arrested in Mesa County Feb. 2 on charges of criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.

McKenzie Lange/Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel .

Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, both face class 4 felonies, according to the Sentinel.

In an email statement, Mind Springs stated it was “disturbed to learn about the allegations,” and added that Navarro has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

“We also became aware of the arrest of a former employee, Gary Swenson,” the statement continued. “Mr. Swenson has not been employed by Mind Springs since late 2022.”

Mind Springs, a state-licensed healthcare provider and one of the leading services for Western Colorado, has faced outcry from mountain communities who’ve alleged it’s been failing its patients following a December 2021 Colorado News Collaborative investigation.

After officials received “ongoing complaints came from several community members who cited difficulty accessing behavioral health services and a lack of transparency from Mind Springs,” according to past Summit Daily News reporting, three state agencies audited the healthcare provider and published the findings in May.

Since the complaints surfaced, Summit County commissioners have taken steps to distance the local government from Mind Springs which — as of last March — was the primary mental health provider for Medicaid users in Summit County.