Former Aspen mountaineer Charlotte Fox died from head injuries

The world-class mountaineer and former longtime Aspenite who fell over a railing in her Telluride home in May died of severe cranial fractures, the San Miguel County coroner said Friday.

Charlotte Fox, who was 61, attended an event earlier on the evening she died and “had quite a bit to drink,” said coroner Emile Sante.

“Alcohol contributed to her death,” he said.

Initial reports indicated that Fox fell down a flight of stairs, though that was erroneous, Sante said.

“That’s not what we believe happened,” he said. “I’m almost 100 percent positive she went over the railing and down the stairwell about three stories.”

Fox fell about 35 feet and landed squarely on her head, Sante said. Her home in Telluride “was a very vertical house” with four stories and a stairway in the middle, he said.

