Former Breckenridge resident releases book on entrepreneurship

Sylvia Scott, a former Breckenridge resident who now lives in Grand Junction, is releasing a book Friday, March 11. Called “Realizing a Vision, Your Toolkit for Success. Words of Wisdom for Young Female Entrepreneurs,” the book is a resource for young women in all phases of entrepreneurship, whether they have established businesses or are just starting out.

Scott is the founder of Girls’ C.E.O. Connection, an organization dedicated to helping high school girls become entrepreneurs. The book includes exercises and quizzes to hone skills and features female entrepreneurs of all ages.

Scott lived in Breckenridge from 1971 to 1985, only one month after graduating college, and her first two businesses were in Breckenridge. She credits a critique group of other Summit County writers in helping her finish the book.

Visit GirlsCEOConnection.com for more information.