Former brigadier general and county manager plans to assume the Frisco town manager role this month

Tom Fisher will take on the role of Frisco's Town Manager.

Tom Fisher/Courtesy photo

Frisco’s hunt for a new town manager has just about concluded after council approved Tom Fisher’s employment agreement Aug. 11. All that’s left is for Fisher — the former county manager, county administrator and brigadier general — to make the move from one Summit County to another.

Tom Fisher will take his seat as Frisco’s new town manager in the last week of August. Fisher comes to the town with almost 20 years of local government experience. He served 13 years as county administrator for Mesa County and six and a half years as county manager for Summit County, Utah , in addition to his 32 years of military experience.

Frisco has been the victim of unfortunate circumstances when it comes to town managers, with some leaving after short stints for other roles, retirement or personal reasons, Mayor Hunter Mortensen said.

“I would not enter a process of recruitment for a position like this if I wasn’t serious about taking on the job,” Fisher said, “and I feel that’s an ethical responsibility of managers — to make sure that you’re willing to give it your all and give it a good amount of time.”

Personal goals pulled Fisher to Frisco, as he has numerous nostalgic and familial ties to Colorado. More than a decade of service to Mesa County as its county administrator, visits in his younger days to Breckenridge and his family around the Denver area called him back to the Rocky Mountains, he said.

Fisher was the county manager for Summit County, Utah, from 2015 to early 2022. He was the second-ever person to hold the position.

As part of his time with the U.S. National Guard, Fisher assisted with natural disasters from tornadoes to Hurricane Katrina to security at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah. He also served a deployment in Iraq.

“And eventually I got to the final job that I could hold in the Utah National Guard,” he said.

Fisher’s decades-long career culminated in his rank of brigadier general along with the title of land component commander, which, in his words, means being in charge of all the Army units in the Utah National Guard and its more than 5,000 soldiers at the time.

Fisher said he’s found a passion for leadership roles. The opportunity to mentor others and help them achieve their goals, whether they’re personal or professional, attracts him.

“My favorite part of any kind of leadership is developing people to take those roles on in the future,” Fisher said.

He said he loves helping others reach their personal and professional goals as a teacher, mentor and leader. It’s something that’s stuck with him through his years of military and government service.

Fisher’s work in Summit County, Utah, prepped him for managing a resort town, although Frisco has some slight differences to his old county, which is home to Park City Resort and Deer Valley Resort.

“It is a very unique place within Summit County. It’s a resort community without a resort,” he said.

Relatives of his once had a place in Breckenridge, so he said he’s familiar with Summit County and its municipalities, but when it comes to who and what the town of Frisco is and what challenges it faces, he said he has a lot to learn. But he’s excited to step in and learn what is the town of Frisco and what and what challenges it faces, he said. He said the thought of coming into a new role excites him.

“It is fun to go into a new organization where you haven’t been and sit back with your experience and observe it and start to interact with it and learn how you can bring your talents to bear to make it better,” he said.

Aside from the interview process, Fisher said he last visited Frisco about a decade ago. He said he used to make regular trips to Breckenridge with family and recalled biking through Frisco.

While he hasn’t counted many days on the hill, he said he hopes to rack up a few more this season at Summit County’s resorts. Fisher also sails and said he hopes to be out on the water next summer.