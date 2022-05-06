Former Frisco town manager finds new role for property management company

Frisco Town Council appointed Tony O’Rourke as the new town manager during its meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021. O’Rourke left after just over five months.

Tony O’Rourke/Courtesy photo

Former Frisco Town Manager Tony O’Rourke is the new general manager for Fripp Island Property Owners Association, based on Fripp Island, South Carolina. He’ll begin in his new role on May 16.

O’Rourke was the Frisco Town Manager for five and a half months. He began Aug. 2, 2021 and resigned Jan. 17. He told Summit Daily News on Jan. 25 that he resigned to return to Florida.

Before coming to Frisco, O’Rourke was the city manager for Florida’s Panama City Beach. He was reportedly fired from that job in February 2021 after filing a whistleblower complaint alleging public money was spent on private property.