Former Lake County undersheriff heads to trial on sexual exploitation charges

The trial of former Lake County Undersheriff Fernando Mendoza is expected to begin in Lake County Court on Monday.

Mendoza, who was indicted by a grand jury last December, is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, attempt to commit first-degree aggravated incest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, attempt to commit invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, embezzlement of public property and two counts of second degree official misconduct.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown began investigating Mendoza in October last year after three female 911 dispatchers reported repeated harassment and lewd messages from Mendoza. During the investigation other parties outside of the Sheriff's Office came forward with allegations, including a minor who says Mendoza tried to convince to her post nude photos of herself online and another who said Mendoza used a camera to spy on her in the.

Mendoza was fired from the Lake County Sheriff's Office in November 2017 after the allegations surfaced. His trial is expected to begin on Monday with jury selection, and is scheduled to continue through Dec. 11.