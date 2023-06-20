Former resident dazzles on the world stage almost a decade after missing his first opportunity to race

Summit graduate Liam Meirow competes at the 2023 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Austria as a member of Team USA. Meirow placed 13th in the mountain classic race and 52nd in the vertical race.

Summit High School graduate and former Dillon resident Liam Meirow has now achieved a childhood dream.

After graduating in 2014, he was advised not to attend the 2014 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships the summer before his freshman year of college. Now Meirow has reclaimed what he thought was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Team USA by competing at this year’s World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

Meirow qualified for the team at the end of April, when he was the third American to cross the finish line in the Up and Down race at the USA Track and Field Mountain Running Championships in Newbury, New Hampshire.

He traveled to Austria nearly a month after qualifying, arriving with more on his plate than he had originally expected.

A few days before making the flight, Meirow got the call that he would be competing in both the world championship mountain classic race and the vertical race that he was two places out of qualifying for back in April.

“I got a call that said a spot had opened up and if I could run next week,” Meirow said. “I of course couldn’t turn the opportunity down to represent Team USA and race again.”

With his training tailored more towards the less-hilly and not-quite-as-rigorous course of the world mountain classic, Meirow took to the start line for the vertical race on June 7, eager to see how he could compete among the best mountain trail runners across the globe.

The vertical course was 4.4 miles long, with the start line at 3,241 feet, quickly climbing to the finish line at 6,571 feet.

“It was something else,” Meirow said. “There were so many switchbacks. My legs and lungs definitely took a toll, especially reaching the top.”

True to his racing style, Meirow hung with the upper half of the race field and finished the course in 48 minutes, 3 seconds. It was good for 52nd place out of 131 athletes. He was the third American to cross the finish line, with fellow countryman Joseph Gray placing fifth overall (42:32).

“I am super proud of the effort I had,” Meirow said. “I have a lot of room to grow in the vertical race and races that have that deep of competition. There was not that much time that separated 25th place and 50th place.”

With one race left to run, Meirow turned his focus to recovery over the next three days before the June 10 mountain classic race. With a sauna, steam room and a cold plunge in the host hotel, he quickly got his legs and body in a position to compete again.

When he headed to the start line of the world classic race, Meirow said he had a lot less anxiety compared to other races. He said the vertical race helped take care of his typical pre-race nerves.

“The pressure was much less,” Meirow said. “It felt like I had experienced a full year in the three-day window between the races.”

Meirow knew, if he could string a good race together, that he could finish within the top-15 of the race field so he started out hard with confidence in his background as a track athlete. Meirow led for about the first mile of the 9.32-mile, two-loop course before he eventually started to get caught by the other runners in the race.

Despite dropping a few places, Meirow was able to hold strong and push on the downhills, placing 13th out of 143 athletes with a time of 1:00:26. Meirow was the first American to cross the finish line and the only North American athlete to finish in the top 15.

With his family and friends in attendance, Meirow said crossing the finish line was particularly special.

“I was super emotional after the race,” Meirow said. “It was surreal. Similar emotions to when I qualified. I feel like I have progressed so much in that six-week period, and to see it come to life was pretty special. Everyone got to witness these world championships which made it even more special to have this awesome performance in front of them.”

Liam Meirow sprints to the finish line during the mountain classic trail race at the 2023 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Austria. Brigit Cheshire/Courtesy photo

Meirow will now prepare for his ultra marathon trail race debut at the Mt. Hood 50K trail race on July 16. He plans to close out the summer by being a camp counselor at a running camp in Bend, Oregon, before preparing for the fall racing season.

Other performances from Summit High School athletes

Meirow was not the only athlete with Summit County ties to be racing in Austria. Incoming Summit High School junior Ella Hagen also competed in the lineup of races at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships. Closer to home, incoming Summit High School junior Josh Shriver raced in Oregon.

While representing Austria, Hagen competed in the open vertical race on June 7 and was able to secure a first-place finish in a time of 56:21. Hagen beat out Germany’s Kirsten De Baey-Ruszin by just under a minute while Great Britain’s Emma Gould placed third (59:54).

Ella Hagen prepares to compete in the U20 women’s 5-kilometer run at the On Track Night in Vienna. Eva Hagen/Courtesy photo

Ten days after winning the vertical trail race, Hagen made her 5-kilometer run track debut in Vienna, where she competed in the On Track Night U20 women’s 5-kilometer run.

Hagen dominated the four-woman field, setting a blistering pace and running a time of 16:38.15 to set a new personal-best time in the distance by seven seconds. Israel’s Hilla Bbracha Azran placed second (17:19.58) and Naomi Ben David (18:16.14) placed third.

In addition to the race title and the new personal best time, Hagen also qualified as part of the Austria National Team for the U20 Euro Championships, which will take place in Israel in August.

Shriver traveled to Eugene, Oregon, to compete in the boys 5-kilometer Garmin Championship Race at Nike Outdoor Nationals on Sunday, June 18.

After several standout performances throughout the track season, Shriver concluded his 2023 spring track season with a massive performance.

Shriver ran the course in 15:20.76, shaving nearly 30 seconds off his 5-kilometer personal-best cross-country time from this past fall. Shriver placed 27th out of a stacked field of 50 athletes. The race was won by Byron Grevious of Exeter, New Hampshire (14:24.04).

Hagen and Shriver will now begin preparing for the fall cross-country season, which will officially get underway in August at the start of the school year.