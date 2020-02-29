Former Silverthorne mayor Bruce Butler announces run for Summit County Commissioner

Bruce Butler announced his run for Summit County Commissioner in front of the Silverthorne Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Courtesy of Bruce Butler

FRISCO — Bruce Butler, the former mayor of Silverthorne from 2014 to 2018, announced Thursday that he will be running to be county commissioner this November. Butler will be running to replace Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier, who is term-limited, to represent County District 3, which includes Dillon, Silverthorne and northern Summit County.

Butler said he would be running as an independent candidate, saying in a press release that “people are sick and tired of division and partisan politics.”

In the press release, Butler highlighted issues he wished to tackle in Summit County, including transportation and traffic, workforce housing, healthcare affordability and availability, short-term rental regulations, child care, environmental stewardship and economic development.

Butler said he would seek to utilize public-private partnerships as a lynchpin for community development, as well as reviewing rules and regulations to streamline government operations to benefit citizens and businesses.

Butler is a 20-year resident of Silverthorne and Summit County. He is married with one daughter, and currently works managing a homeowner association at Copper Mountain Resort.

Butler served on Silverthorne Town Council from 2008 to 2014 before being elected mayor and serving until 2018. As mayor, Butler presided over the development and opening of the $9 million Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, a $500,000 bridge rebuilding project at the Silverthorne Outlets, as well as laying the groundwork for a downtown core that is coming to fruition through the ongoing construction of the new Fourth Street Crossing between Third and Fourth streets off Blue River Parkway.

During his time in Silverthorne town government, Butler served on the Silverthorne Economic Development Advisory committee; the Silverthorne Parks, Open Space, Recreation and Trails committee; the Silverthorne Citizens Police Advisory committee and the Summit County Schools North Side Advisory committee.

Butler currently serves on the Colorado 5th Judicial District Performance Review Commission.

Aside from legislative committees, Butler also volunteers through the Rotary Club of Summit County, the Summit County Elks Lodge, the Dillon Community Church and as a board member on the Summit Musicians Relief Fund.