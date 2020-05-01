Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed as testing numbers continue to rise | SummitDaily.com
Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed as testing numbers continue to rise

Libby Stanford
  

Jake Mogerman, an emergency medical technician at Vail Health's cardiovascular clinic, puts a coronavirus test in a cooler full of ice at the drive-up testing location outside of Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne on Tuesday, April 21.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Summit County coronavirus webpage

A total of 146 people have tested positive for the virus in Summit County. Testing continues to increase dramatically. As of Friday, 718 people have been tested, 49 more than Thursday. Of those, 93 tests are pending. The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 41 and there have been two deaths since the outbreak started. 

There are multiple ways for people who are experiencing symptoms of the virus to be tested. Vail Health’s clinic at Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne is taking appointments via email at summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org. Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine is offering testing, as well. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.

Topics: COVID-19

