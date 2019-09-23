Four Points Funding to host investment summit at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the link to sign up for the event.

SILVERTHORNE — Four Points Funding, a Colorado-based investment company, is hosting a networking and educational presentation event Oct. 16 at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. The event, titled “The Summit: Investing, Startups and Real Estate in Mountain Towns,” will begin at 5 p.m. with networking. Presentations start at 5:30 p.m.

Presenters will include Silverthorne town manager Ryan Hyland, presenters from Four Points Funding, local companies Glade Goggles and GravityHaus, West Slope Angels and the chairperson of the Colorado Economic Development Commission.

After the presentations, attendees have the opportunity to meet with the presenters and peers at Angry James Brewing Co.

To register for the event, visit SummitInSummit.EventBrite.com.