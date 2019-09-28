Four Summit boys cross-country runners set personal records at Warrior Classic

Summit High senior Jeremiah Vaille runs during Friday evening's Warrior Classic at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Grand Junction. Vaille finished in third place with his second-best time ever of 16:15.

Courtesy Kendal Wright Vaille

On a super fast and competitive night in Grand Junction, the Summit High varsity cross-country team set several personal records and season-best times at the Warrior Classic at Lincoln Park Golf Course.

Senior Jeremiah Vaille led the way once again for the Tigers. Leading the chase pack the entire race, Vaille’s time of 16 minutes and 15 seconds was his second-fastest time ever on a 5,000-meter course, which earned him third place.

“Jeremiah had to do a lot of work breaking wind for the chase pack the entire way,” Summit head coach Heather Quarantillo said, “he was in front of that chase pack the whole race, which was exciting.

The Tigers received another great race from freshman Dom Remeikis, who finished in 20th place with a personal-record time of 17:03. Summit senior Paul Hans also stepped up on Friday, through the majority of the race Hans ran with Vaille. The senior did fade a bit toward the end. He was still the third-fastest Tigers runner with a personal-record time of 17:13, which placed him 24th.

Behind Hans, Sam Wescott finished 29th with a time of 17:26, Zach McBride ran to 33rd with a time of 17:36, Mike Thebeau finished 41st with a time of 17:54 and Landon Cunningham finished 54th with a time of 18:16.

For the Tigers’ top-7 runners, four of them set personal-records: Remeikis, Hans, Thebeau and Cunningham. The Tigers on Friday were without senior Max Bonenberger, who was competing at the Nike Desert Twilight Cross-Country Invitational in Arizona.

The Summit boys team (109 points) finished in fourth place out of the 12 schools in Grand Junction, behind Battle Mountain (46 points), Fruita Monument (82) and Central Grand Junction (99).

In the girls race, senior leader Grace Staberg medaled with a fifth-place finish of 19:05.

“She took a big chance early on in the race,” Quarantillo said, “and went out very hard and was able to maintain a good solid tempo through the entire race. W’re definitely proud of what she did there.”

Behind Staberg, Summit’s Alice Wescott was the second fastest runner, finishing in 31st with a season-best time of 20:58. Wescott’s younger sister Paige ran to her personal-record time of 22:16 for a 50th-place finish. Other top Tigers on the day were Nika Dassatti (55th, 22:23), Kaelin Love (62nd, 23:19), Aubree Confer (63rd, 23:24) and Lexie Morici (23:49).

As a team, the Tigers girls finished in seventh out of 11 teams. Battle Mountain won the meet, followed by Fruita Monument and Durango.

Summit will next run at Friday’s Pat Amato Classic, hosted by Northglenn High School at the Northwest Open Space in Northglenn at 2 p.m.