4 Summit girls basketball players earn all-conference honors

Paola Arredondo, from left, Autumn Rivera, Emily Koetteritz and Brina Babich pose with their 4A Western Slope League all-conference honors Tuesday, March 15.

Kayle Walker Burns/Courtesy photo

With the 4A state girls basketball tournament wrapping up this past weekend, the 4A Western Slope League announced which players had made the 2021-22 girls all-conference team. The list includes four Summit High School girl basketball players: Autumn Rivera, Emily Koetteritz, Brina Babich, and Paola Arredondo.

Rivera, Koetteritz, Babich and Arredondo helped pave the way for the Tigers to have their best season on record in the past 15 years. The team finished the season with a 16-9 record and made it to the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

Rivera received the highest honor among her Tigers teammates. She was named the 4A Western Slope League Co-player of the Year alongside Joslyn Spires of Glenwood Springs.

The season ended with Rivera beating the school’s single-season defensive rebound record. She fell a point shy of tying the single-season scoring record.

Autumn Rivera poses with her 4A Western Slope League Co-Player of the Year award on Tuesday, March 15. Rivera was also named first team all-conference due to her performance throughout the 2021-22 girls basketball season.

Kayle Walker Burns/Courtesy photo

Rivera played 25 games to average 14.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The junior was also was named first team all-conference for her outstanding play throughout the season.

Koetteritz, Arredondo and Babich were named to the all-conference honorable mention team.

Koetteritz and Arredondo were defensive forces for the Tigers throughout the season, often shutting down the opposing teams’ highest-skilled players. Arredondo averaged 2.7 steals per game while Koetteritz averaged 1.1 steals per game.

Babich was a mainstay for the Tigers under the basket, rebounding on both sides of the court and putting back second-chance efforts. Babich played 23 games this season and averaged 4.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Babich is expected to return for her senior campaign alongside Rivera and Arredondo next year.