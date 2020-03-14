Four Tigers win events at season-opener for Summit track and field

The Tigers track and field team practice on Wednesday, March 11, at Summit High School in Breckenridge. Their first meet of the season was March 12 at Aurora Stadium.

Before the Summit High School Athletics Department, per the Colorado High School Activities Association’s direction, on Friday suspended all Tiger sports through April 6, the Summit track and field team impressed at Thursday’s first meet of the season.

At the Rangeview Raider Kickoff at Aurora Stadium, Tiger athletes Max Bonenberger, Corey Johnson, Emily Koetteritz and Dom Remeikis each won individual events.

Bonenberger won the 3,200-meter run, with a time of 10 minutes and 43.1 seconds, about 13 seconds ahead of fellow Tiger senior leader Jeremiah Vaille (second, 10:57.84). Summit had two other runners finish in the top-5, with Sam Burke (fourth, 11:40.04) and the freshman phenom Remeikis (fifth, 11:48.99).

Remeikis posted his win in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 5:05.02, ahead of fellow Tiger freshman Zach McBride (third, 5:16.37) and Tiger Noah Chrisman (sixth, 5:36.19).

Koetteritz won the 300-meter hurdles running to a time of 56.22 seconds, ahead of the sisters Confer, Anna (second, 56.83) and Aubree (fifth, 1:03.77). Ambur Vincze rounded out the team’s strong showing in the event with a seventh-place time 1:06.64.

Out in the field events, Summit’s Corey Johnson won the boys discus with a throw of 122 feet, 7 inches.

As for other events, in the girls 100-meter hurdles, Anna Confer finished third with a time of 18.62 seconds, followed by Koetteritz (fifth, 19.22) and Lexi Vaille (eighth, 26.15).

In the 100-meter dash, Summit’s PK Vincze ran to eighth with a time of 14.03 seconds. In the 1,600-meter run, Tiger Josie Jardon ran to third with a time of 7:19.61, followed by Rena Singleton (fourth, 7:22.62). In the 200-meter dash, PK Vincze earned eighth with a time of 30.9 seconds, and in the 2,300-meter run, Kaelin Love finished in fourth with a time of 15:58.73.

In the boys competitions, Bonenberger, Burke and Vaille teamed with Jonah Mocatta in the distance medley relay to finish in second with a time of 12:08. In the 110-meter hurdles, Kai Manke finished in eighth at a time of 19.97 seconds.

In the 400-meter relay, Tiger runners Noe Blanco, Eddy Lopez, Anthony Santiago and Gabe Dalrymple teamed up for a third-place finish of 54.43 seconds. In the 400-meter dash, Mocatta ran to eighth at a time of 1:04.66.

In the 800-meter run Noah Chrisman earned sixth-place with a time of 2:27.84, ahead of McBride (seventh, 2:29.94). And in the 200-meter dash, Blanco finished in seventh-place with a time of 25.9 seconds.

Summit track and field March 12: Rangeview Raider Kickoff at Aurora Stadium, 1 p.m.

March 20: Rifle Invitational, 9 a.m.

March 27: Runners Roost Invitational, Fort Collins, 11 a.m.

April 4: Mullen Invitational, Denver, 8 a.m.

April 9: Erie Twilight Meet, noon

April 22: Norsemen Invitational, Northglenn, 2:30 p.m.

April 30: Rangeview Twilight Meet at Aurora Stadtium, 2 p.m.

May 8-9: Western Slope League Meet, 9 a.m./8 a.m.

May 15: West Grand Invitational, 10 a.m.

May 15: St. Vrain (upper varsity), Longmont, noon

May 21-23: State meet, JeffCo Stadium, TBA



In the field events, Summit shone in the triple jump with three top-10 jumpers: Koetteritz (third, 30 feet, 1 inch), PK Vincze (fifth, 28 feet, 10.5 inches) and Elizbeth Darst (seventh, 28 feet, 1 inch). In the boys shot put, Johnson threw the fourth-furthest attempt at 37 feet, 5 inches.

In the girls long jump, PK Vincze jumped to the second-longest jump at 15 feet, 2 inches, ahead of Koetteritz (fifth, 13 feet, 11 inches) and Darst (sixth, 12 feet, 1 inch). In the girls shot put, Toril Aserlind reached a distance of 24 feet, 9 inches, ahead of teammates Autumn Rivera (sixth, 22 feet, 9 inches), Lexi Vaille (seventh, 21 feet, 9.5 inches) and Audrey Anderson (eighth, 18 feet, 8 inches).

In the boys long jump, Manke earned the third-furthest jump of the day at 20 feet, 9 inches, while in the boys high jump Dalrymple finished in sixth at 5 feet, 1 inch.

And in the girls discus event, Aserlind threw the seventh-furthest discus at 70 feet, 3 inches while Rivera threw 68 feet, 6.5 inches.

With the Colorado high school spring sports suspension through April 6 due to coronavirus concerns, it is not currently clear when and where the Tigers track and field team will return to action.