Fourth annual Strider For Life kids bike race, fundraiser set for Saturday

Come Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park, it'll be "on your mark, get set, go!" for local toddlers atop bikes.

For the third consecutive year, the event offers a pedal-less pursuit for kids between the ages of 1 and 5 at the Strider For Life race. It's become an annual event that raises money for Flight For Life Colorado's Summit County operations.

Same-day registration at the Frisco Adventure Park will open on Saturday at 10 a.m. The cost to race is $10 and includes a free Strider For Life T-shirt and a race bike plate. Advance registration is also available at the Stork & Bear Co. children's store in downtown Frisco. The event is organized by the store's owner, Mary Elaine Moore, and her team. It'll be one of several events occurring in the town on Saturday, in conjunction with the Frisco Free Family Fun Fair.

Pedal-less bikes and helmets will not be provided, as kids'll need their own gear to participate.

"This has become an event the community and families and kids look forward to," Moore said. "They love not only the Striders, but they love the connection to our helicopters and Flight For Life. It's dear to the kids' hearts because they see the orange Flight For Life helicopters flying overhead throughout the year and their parents let them know this is an important part of the community."

A silent auction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature items from local businesses. All proceeds from the race and the auction will go to Flight For Life Colorado's Summit County air ambulance operation.

Recommended Stories For You

Flight For Life currently serves a nine-state region from eight Colorado bases in Summit County, Lakewood, Colorado Springs, Westminster, Pueblo, Durango, Centennial Airport and Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora. The non-profit organization serves every patient regardless of their ability to pay. In 46 years of continuous service, Flight For Life has transported and provided life-saving care to 132,000 patients.

Over its first three years, the Strider For Life event has raised more than $55,000 for the program. Those proceeds helped to purchase a new Flight For Life ambulance earlier this year.

For more information about the Strider For Life event, call Mary Elaine Moore at 970-668-5937 or email memoore@colorado.net.