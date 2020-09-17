Fourth Solidarity Talk to examine ‘What does Black Lives Matter mean to you?’
The fourth installment of Solidarity’s Nation’s Solidarity Talk series will take place at noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.
The goal of the series is to encourage community members to participate in courageous conversations. This month’s conversation will examine the question, “What does Black Lives Matter mean to you?”
The talk also will be aired Sunday as part of the Breck Film Fest. Viewers can preorder a free ticket on BreckFilmFest.org to watch the talk. Solidarity Nation will be accepting donations during the viewing, according to the event’s Facebook page.
