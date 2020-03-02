Fourth Street Crossing construction on schedule as plans for another Fourth Street development take shape

The exterior structure of the parking garage at the Fourth Street Crossing development site is almost complete as of Sunday, March 2, in Silverthorne.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — While winter construction can be tricky in Summit County, residents have noticed that pieces of the Fourth Street Crossing development in Silverthorne, namely the parking structure, are popping up at the construction site.

Tim Fredregill, development executive for Fourth Street Crossing development company Milender White, said the construction is on track for the projected timeline and that a second development, Fourth Street North, is in the works.

Fourth Street Crossing, the new downtown area of Silverthorne, will include two mixed-use buildings, with retail or commercial shops and residential units above, a market hall, a parking structure, 33 townhomes and a hotel. The project is projected to be complete by the end of 2020, with some pieces, like the market hall, being ready by the end of summer. Fredregill said both the parking garage and the utility work for the site is nearly complete. Fredregill said the structure of the garage was precast and then installed on-site.

“We needed to get in there and do that thing first because it does require some sizable equipment,” Fredregill said about the parking garage. “We’ve been getting hammered this winter, but our guys have been troopers and have been plowing right through it.”

The structure will continue to be erected over the next 10 days, according to Fredregill, before being “topped out” or structurally complete. However, there will be several more months of internal work such as masonry and sealants. Fredregill said it is a reasonable expectation that the garage will be complete in late summer.

Fredregill said the groundwork utilities are 80% to 90% complete and that once there’s a break in the weather, they will pour foundations for the market hall. Like the parking garage, the market hall structure already has been fabricated, and Fredregill said the major steel components already are manufactured and are currently in storage.

“Once the foundations are in, you’ll see that structure go up quickly,” Fredregill said.

Crews working on Hotel Indigo, the boutique hotel scheduled to be completed by Christmas, have decided to create some climate control by putting a large tent over the site and pouring the foundation regardless of snowy weather.

In addition to the four-acre Fourth Street Crossing development, Fredregill said a plan for a second development, Fourth Street North, is in the works. Fourth Street North would be a “mixed-use town core,” according to Fredregill, and would be on an additional four acres.

Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland explained that a conceptual plan for Fourth Street North was presented by developer Milender White in September 2019 during a Silverthorne Town Council work session.

While no formal actions were taken in the meeting, Hyland said the council expressed support for the concept. As with the original development, Milender White requested a public/private partnership for the project, involving the town and the Urban Renewal Authority. On Nov. 13, 2019, the council approved a predevelopment agreement with Milender White.

The agreement outlines the project as a mixed-use development consisting of ground floor commercial, retail, restaurant, hotel and other lodging uses, a parking structure, workforce housing and multifamily residential units.

“The parties acknowledge that the focus of the project is the development of a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use project that will serve as a continuation of the redevelopment within the town,” the agreement reads. “The final design and layout of the project is subject to approval of the Town Council, in accordance with its land-use approval process.”

Hyland said next steps would include the planning commission and Town Council reviewing a preliminary site plan and planned unit development zoning request in the coming months.