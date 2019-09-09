Fourth Street Crossing groundbreaking ceremony is Thursday in Silverthorne

The old Mountain Lyon Cafe building was demolished Tuesday, July 30, as work began at the Fourth Street Crossing development in Silverthorne.

Courtesy photo

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne’s Fourth Street Crossing development project is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Third and Fourth streets off Blue River Parkway, also known as Colorado Highway 9.

While plumbing and electrical work already is underway, the ceremony marks the beginning of vertical construction.