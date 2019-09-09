Fourth Street Crossing groundbreaking ceremony is Thursday in Silverthorne
SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne’s Fourth Street Crossing development project is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Third and Fourth streets off Blue River Parkway, also known as Colorado Highway 9.
While plumbing and electrical work already is underway, the ceremony marks the beginning of vertical construction.
