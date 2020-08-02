Fourth Street Crossing market hall construction incorporates Old Dillon Inn

Construction at Silverthorne's Fourth Street Crossing development is underway. The market hall is being constructed around the Old Dillon Inn.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — Passersby in Silverthorne may have noticed the Fourth Street Crossing construction in progress, particularly of the market hall being built around the Old Dillon Inn. Construction on the development is making progress as the market hall and the hotel are both under construction and the parking structure is nearly complete.

Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland explained that the Old Dillon Inn will be integrated into the market hall, creating a building inside a building. The inn originally came from the former town of Dillon, which is now under the Dillon Reservoir, but does not have an official historic reservation so its preservation was up to the developer. The Mint, another building with Summit County history, will remain standing on its own in the development area.

The Fourth Street Crossing market hall is being built around the Old Dillon Inn. The building is planned to open in early 2021

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Tim Fredregill, development executive for Fourth Street Crossing development company Milender White, said that construction on the market hall is well underway as the foundation has been poured and the steel structure is advancing. After the steel construction is completed on the market hall, the building will be wrapped and then interior construction will take place. Milender White is hoping to open the market hall in early 2021. Tenants will be working on their spaces inside the market this fall.

Scott Vollmer, director of operations at Milender White, said that the market hall will host 12-15 businesses. As of last Wednesday, July 29, there were seven signed leases for the market hall, many of which are additional locations for local businesses. A few locations will be on rotated cycle as various pop-up shops come in for short periods of time.

The interior design of the building is up to the tenants, but Vollmer said they are looking for tenants who want to preserve the character of the historic structure and bring the Old Dillon Inn back “to its glory days.” Vollmer said Milender White’s marketing team is working on a project to share people’s stories of the Old Dillon Inn. While they have collected some stories about these experiences, they are still looking for more to add. Vollmer said the developers hope to have a full-service restaurant and a bar operating in the Old Dillon Inn.

“We’ve really put a lot of effort into making sure we have the original Dillon Inn in a new and exciting location,” Vollmer said.

Fredregill said he hopes to begin construction on the residential units with a “shovel in the ground” within 45 days. Work on Hotel Indigo, the hotel that is part of the development, has just begun as earth work is conducted in preparation for the foundation’s pouring.

The parking structure is undergoing masonry work before elevators are completed and the transit facility is finished. Vollmer said on Wednesday, July 29, that the parking structure is expected to be done in about 45 days. The residential sales office reopened on Thursday, July 30, which coincided with the release of the first residential units. Foundations will be poured for the units beginning with the south end of the townhomes this fall.