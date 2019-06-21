Fraternity brothers to stop in Breckenridge during cross-country cycling journey for charity

These Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers will ride through Breckenridge next Saturday, June 29, as part of a 4,000-plus mile cross-country group-bike ride for charity.

Courtesy Austin Cartee

A group of about a half-dozen cyclists will ride through Breckenridge next Saturday as part of their 4,000-plus-mile cycling journey cross-country dubbed “The Journey of Hope.”

Riding for the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity’s Ability Experience philanthropic initiative, the Journey of Hope North team is a group of 22 cyclist and six crew members biking across the country in support of those with disabilities. They are scheduled to arrive in Breckenridge on Saturday, June 29, after a 105-mile bike ride from Steamboat Springs. The team consists of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity men from across the country.

The team will cycle an average of 75 miles per day, finishing at the United States Capitol on Aug. 10.

To join the team, each fraternity brother cyclist commits to raising a minimum of $6,000 on behalf of people with disabilities.

Combined with corporate sponsorships, the 2019 Journey of Hope will raise more than $750,000 for people with disabilities across the nation. This year’s cross-country ride is the 32nd annual for Pi Kappa Phi.