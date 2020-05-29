Free behavioral health services offered in Summit County | SummitDaily.com
Free behavioral health services offered in Summit County

Libby Stanford
  

Patricia Oliver owns Oliver Behavioral Consultants, a behavioral health clinic offering free services in Summit County.
Oliver Behavioral Consultants, a behavioral health clinic based in the Denver area, is offering free telehealth services to Summit County residents. 

Patricia Oliver, who owns the clinic, wrote in an email that the clinic will start offering free behavioral health consults and initial assessments for behavior, speech and occupational therapy. The clinic has switched to telehealth meetings for all of its services to follow social distancing guidelines.

The clinic has a team of behavior analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists and mental health specialists, according to its website. They treat patients of all ages.

Oliver hopes to open a clinic in Summit County in the fall and wants to use this time to get to know the community and help where it is needed, she wrote. 

People who want to book an appointment with the clinic can email Oliver at poliver@oliver-bc.com or visit the clinic’s website at OliverBehavior.com.

