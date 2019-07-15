Free veggie dinner, health lecture to be offered at community center

FRISCO — The Summit Fellowship of Seventh Day Adventist is hosting a free community veggie dinner Thursday, hoping to help educate community members on nutritious eating, proper exercise and healthy living.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco. In addition to the meal, there will be a lecture called “Enjoy Optimum Health” by Dr. Greg Feinsinger. All are welcome, though there is limited seating. Interested parties should RSVP to Barbara Taylor at between2@aol.com, or text or call 303-898-3133.

The menu for the night includes kale mushroom enchiladas, quinoa Mexican rice, refried black beans, Mexican chopped salad and pineapple upside-down cake.