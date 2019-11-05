Free Veterans Day concert Tuesday at Summit middle school
A Summit Veterans Day Concert is from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Summit County Middle School, 158 School Road, Frisco.
More than 350 students and adult musicians will collaborate to showcase their musical talents and honor our nation’s veterans. The concert will feature patriotic and popular music performed by the high school and middle school bands and orchestras as well as student choirs and the Summit Concert Band.
The concert is free.
