Free webinar for high school students addresses COVID-19 affects on college admissions
Myers Educational Consulting is offering a free webinar and conversation for Western Slope students on how the novel coronavirus is affecting the college admissions process.
The webinar is at at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, and is meant for high school freshman, sophomores and juniors and their parents.
The consulting group detailed the following as admissions ramifications due to COVID-19: Virtual campus tours, information sessions and one-on-ones; canceled SAT tests through June and canceled ACT tests through April; possible at-home SAT and ACT tests; college policy changes specific to SAT and ACT tests; at-home and condensed college board testing in May and June; college-specific acceptance of AP credits; changes to colleges’ admissions application review processes; an addition to the common application with a section addressing the impact novel coronavirus has had on a student’s life; and an increased abundance of college webinars, online tools and documentation.
To register, go to Bit.ly/mecwebinar1 or email Lindsey Myers at lmyers@myerseducationalconsulting.com.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User