Free webinar for high school students addresses COVID-19 affects on college admissions

Myers Educational Consulting is offering a free webinar and conversation for Western Slope students on how the novel coronavirus is affecting the college admissions process.

The webinar is at at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, and is meant for high school freshman, sophomores and juniors and their parents.

The consulting group detailed the following as admissions ramifications due to COVID-19: Virtual campus tours, information sessions and one-on-ones; canceled SAT tests through June and canceled ACT tests through April; possible at-home SAT and ACT tests; college policy changes specific to SAT and ACT tests; at-home and condensed college board testing in May and June; college-specific acceptance of AP credits; changes to colleges’ admissions application review processes; an addition to the common application with a section addressing the impact novel coronavirus has had on a student’s life; and an increased abundance of college webinars, online tools and documentation.

To register, go to Bit.ly/mecwebinar1 or email Lindsey Myers at lmyers@myerseducationalconsulting.com.