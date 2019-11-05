Free yoga classes to promote healing ahead of holidays

Two free Yoga for Healing classes in November are intended to help ease stress and promote self-care ahead of the holidays. Instructor Ashley Hughes will teach meditation, mindfulness and basic postures.

The events are from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 20, at the South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge, and at 10 a.m. Nov. 23, at the North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle in Silverthorne.

The classes are sponsored by Building Hope and Lululemon Breckenridge. Register in advance at buildinghopesummit.org/events.