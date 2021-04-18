Free youth outdoor leadership program offered at CMC Leadville this June

Participants climb near Camp Hale at the 2019 First Ascent Youth Leadership course. As part of the course, students also hike Mount Elbert, raft the Arkansas River and participate in group leadership exercises during the five-day course based at Colorado Mountain College Leadville.

Photo by Matt Lit / Colorado Mountain College

Colorado Mountain College’s First Ascent Youth Leadership program is now accepting applications for the free, 5-day residential course at CMC Leadville.

This outdoor experiential course, in its 25th year, is for current eighth and ninth graders. The course takes place Sunday, June 20, through Friday, June 25, and will follow state and CMC guidelines for COVID-19 precautions.

First Ascent is designed to help young adults from various social and economic backgrounds develop leadership skills and confidence for personal, academic and social growth. During the program, students live at CMC’s residential hall in Leadville and build self-esteem through challenges such as rock climbing, hiking Mount Elbert and rafting the Arkansas River.

This year, the program will accept 35 students “who show potential to be leaders.“ Counselors and staff are graduates of the program; students completing First Ascent can return to work as staff during future summers.

Students living in the seven counties of the Colorado Mountain College district — Chaffee, Eagle, Garfield, Lake, Pitkin, Summit and part of Routt — are encouraged to apply. To be considered for this summer’s program, students need to complete priority applications on the First Ascent page of the CMC website by April 28. For more info, visit: ColoradoMtn.edu/firstascent .