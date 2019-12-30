Fresh powder on the way to Colorado this week, with up to 8 inches for Summit County ski areas

Ice boaters enjoy a frozen Lake Dillon on Friday, Dec. 27.

FRISCO — After a week of mostly dry weather with a few sprinklings of snow, Ullr is returning to bring some real powder to Summit County.

With cold, windy weather, trails at the ski areas have gotten firm, and the light dustings of snow haven’t done much to help. But from New Year’s Day through Friday, 4-8 inches of snow are expected in Summit County, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina.

Kalina said the towns should expect at least 4 inches while the ski areas can expect up to 8. However, the storm is centered a bit north of Summit County.

“Probably the heaviest snow is going to be north of there,” Kalina said, referring to Rabbit Ears Pass and the Steamboat area.

As for temperatures, Kalina said they will drop from Wednesday to Thursday.

“Temperature wise, New Years Day, we’re looking at a high of 34 and a low of 14,” Kalina said. “Thursday, 26 for the high with a low of 8.”

On Friday, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 26 degrees and a low of 12 degrees with a chance of snow after 2 a.m. Saturday. The service reports a chance of snow to continue into Sunday.

Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of Open Snow, reported that the snow New Year’s Day will begin around midday and that Thursday, Friday and Saturday could all be powder days.

“All signs are pointing toward significant snowfall for most mountains,” Gratz wrote in his blog.

Gratz said the snow will fall heavily Wednesday night into Thursday morning and predicts that many ski areas will have 6 or more inches of accumulation.

“The best news is that multiple waves of energy will continue to move over Colorado on Thursday, Friday, and maybe even into Saturday morning. This means that snow will continue for the better part of 72 hours (with some breaks) and it’s these extended snow cycles that usually lead to the best conditions,” Gratz wrote.

Gratz added in his extended forecast that there might be a fair amount of snow throughout the first half of January.