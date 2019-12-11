‘Fresh Tracks’ documentary to premiere at Beaver Run Resort

Co-executive producer of "Fresh Tracks," Katie Leimkuehler, and director Hans Rosenwinkel interviewing Kyle Taulman at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Leimkuehler Media

BRECKENRIDGE — “Fresh Tracks,” a documentary produced by Leimkuehler Media and the TFA Group, follows World War II veteran Paul Leimkuehler, an adaptive skier. Leimkuehler lost his leg during his service in WWII and built his own artificial leg, later opening a prosthetic business. He then designed the first pair of ski outriggers in the U.S., launching the adaptive ski movement.

Leimkuehler has been inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, the U.S. Disabled Snow Sports Hall of Fame and the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. Aside from Leimkuehler’s journey, the film follows other adaptive skiers including Paralympic gold medalist Mike Schultz.

“We all have heard of stories that stay with us. Ones that have us believing in the absolute power of ourselves,” said Katie Leimkuehler, co-executive producer of the film and granddaughter of Paul Leimkuehler. “That’s our goal for this film: to inspire people to create their own rules that opens up a world of possibilities.”

The screening will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge. After the film, there will be a panel discussion with Paul and Katie Leimkuehler, Schultz and co-executive producer Jeremy Snyder.