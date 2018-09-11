Frey Gulch Fire near Keystone 100 percent contained
September 11, 2018
The Frey Gulch Fire, which started Sunday afternoon from a lightning strike, is now 100 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A five-person crew from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit worked to suppress the fire on Monday by building a containment line and extinguishing smoldering hot spots within the perimeter.
The fire is east of Tenderfoot Mountain and burned about a half acre on a steep, timbered slope north of Keystone.
A helicopter assisted the ground crew for a short time Monday with bucket drops that helped to cool hot spots and secure containment of the fire. The fire will continue to be monitored over the next several days.
The Frey Gulch Fire, which started Sunday afternoon from a lightning strike, is now 100 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A five-person crew from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit worked to suppress the fire on Monday by building a containment line and extinguishing smoldering hot spots within the perimeter.
The fire is east of Tenderfoot Mountain and burned about a half acre on a steep, timbered slope north of Keystone.
A helicopter assisted the ground crew for a short time Monday with bucket drops that helped to cool hot spots and secure containment of the fire. The fire will continue to be monitored over the next several days.
The Frey Gulch Fire, which started Sunday afternoon from a lightning strike, is now 100 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A five-person crew from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit worked to suppress the fire on Monday by building a containment line and extinguishing smoldering hot spots within the perimeter.
The fire is east of Tenderfoot Mountain and burned about a half acre on a steep, timbered slope north of Keystone.
A helicopter assisted the ground crew for a short time Monday with bucket drops that helped to cool hot spots and secure containment of the fire. The fire will continue to be monitored over the next several days.