Frey Gulch Fire near Keystone 100 percent contained

The Frey Gulch Fire, which started Sunday afternoon from a lightning strike, is now 100 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A five-person crew from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit worked to suppress the fire on Monday by building a containment line and extinguishing smoldering hot spots within the perimeter.

The fire is east of Tenderfoot Mountain and burned about a half acre on a steep, timbered slope north of Keystone.

A helicopter assisted the ground crew for a short time Monday with bucket drops that helped to cool hot spots and secure containment of the fire. The fire will continue to be monitored over the next several days.