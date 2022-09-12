Friday’s drowned men identified as brothers from Mexico

The Summit County Coroner’s Office identified Friday’s two drowning victims as residents of Oaxaca, Mexico.

The two decedents were confirmed to be brothers Rigoberto Martinez, 28, and Alejandro Martinez, 23. The final cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, Summit County Coroner Regan Wood reported Saturday, but it looks like an accidental drowning.

Deputies went to the Heaton Bay Campground late Thursday evening after receiving a call of two intoxicated men driving around the area. The vehicle was found, but neither man was inside. Deputies searched the area, but left after failing to find the men.

Deputies returned later that night responding to another call and this time they were directed to two piles of folded clothes on the beach. Deputies continued to search into the night, until it was decided daylight would better suit the search.

A search was initiated Friday morning to find the men. After an extensive land, water and air search, both bodies were found under about 15 feet of water around 1 p.m.