Friends of CAIC advocates for proposed legislation for new state park pass

The Friends of CAIC is advocating for the passage of the Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass bill , which would give people the option of purchasing a state parks pass to help fund services like search and rescue as well as avalanche education and safety.

The proposed bill would direct Colorado Parks and Wildlife to create an optional, discounted Keep Colorado Wild Pass or Wild Pass, a vehicle-displayed pass that would be added when Coloradans register their passenger vehicles, light trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles starting in 2023.

The new pass would provide access to Colorado’s 42 state parks and recreation areas and other potential public lands yet to be determined. The pass would be no more than half the price of an annual state parks pass, which has a current annual fee of $80.

There would be the ability for people to opt-out of buying the pass during vehicle registration and annual renewal. An annual and daily state park pass fee structure would remain for tourists visiting the state and those who opt-out. Existing user or activity fees in state parks such as fees for developed campsites; hunting and fishing license fees; and boat, OHV and snowmobile registration fees would still apply.

Friends of CAIC wrote in an email that the bill is an important step to address the impacts of increased recreation on state public lands while also benefitting the health and safety of those recreating by helping Colorado Search and Rescue and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center address the rising need for their services.