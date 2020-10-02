Friends of CAIC details new avalanche safety membership program

The nonprofit Friends of CAIC organization has launched a membership program ahead of a season expected to be among the busiest ever seen in Colorado’s backcountry.

Friends of CAIC Executive Director Aaron Carlson formally announced the new program Thursday, Oct. 1. Carlson described it as “a direct investment in your personal safety” and one that “gives you a voice in avalanche safety throughout Colorado.”

“Our mission to support avalanche forecasting and education may be more important than ever this year, and we need your help,” Carlson said.

Membership in the program, which includes events and gifts, will help Friends of CAIC to expand its Know Before You Go programs, develop more avalanche safety videos and signage, and create outreach for new and existing users, Carlson said. Funding from the new membership program also will go toward building new web and mobile applications, and supporting the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s forecast operations.

Membership are priced from as low as $35 annually and increase to $500 and above. Membership benefits increase along with the size of the monetary contribution.

For more information and to become a member, visit: Support.FriendsOfCAIC.org/pages/membership.