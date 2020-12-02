Friends of CAIC hosts Benefit eBash auction through Friday
The Friends of CAIC nonprofit has combined its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday into one virtual fundraising event this year dubbed the Benefit eBash.
The fundraiser will be open for bids through 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Bidding starts at 50% under retail for most items, such as backcountry gear and experiences.
Traditionally, Friends of CAIC hosts its annual Benefit Bash each fall at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the organization, raising over $1 million in the past 13 years.
For more information and to register to bid, visit CBOo.IP/BidApp/index.php?slug=friendsofcaic.
