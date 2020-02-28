Friends of CAIC to host avalanche awareness event Saturday at Vail Pass
Event focused on Vail Pass recreationists who use motorized vehicles
The Friends of CAIC nonprofit is joining forces with Never Summer Industries, Backcountry United and Tobe Outerwear to host a Vail Pass Avy Savvy Rally & Fundraiser on Saturday at Vail Pass.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all backcountry users, though the event organizers are specifically targeting the recreationists who use motorized vehicles in the Vail Pass Recreation Area, which is popular among snowmobilers and those who ride Timbersleds.
The event will include the chance to meet Colorado Avalanche Information Center avalanche forecasters, practice in a beacon practice park, meet instructors and win prizes. Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service also will be on-site.
For more information, visit: Facebook.com/events/206613470397477.
