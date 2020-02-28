Friends of CAIC to host avalanche awareness event Saturday at Vail Pass

An avalanche near the Black Lakes area of Vail Pass that released in February 2020. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report, the slide was triggered by a snowmobile side-hilling well below the crown. The report added that there were about 20 tracks already on the face when it broke 800-1,000 feet wide with a crown about 5-10 feet deep. No one was caught in the slide.

Courtesy Colorado Avalanche Information Center

The Friends of CAIC nonprofit is joining forces with Never Summer Industries, Backcountry United and Tobe Outerwear to host a Vail Pass Avy Savvy Rally & Fundraiser on Saturday at Vail Pass.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all backcountry users, though the event organizers are specifically targeting the recreationists who use motorized vehicles in the Vail Pass Recreation Area, which is popular among snowmobilers and those who ride Timbersleds.

The event will include the chance to meet Colorado Avalanche Information Center avalanche forecasters, practice in a beacon practice park, meet instructors and win prizes. Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service also will be on-site.

For more information, visit: Facebook.com/events/206613470397477.