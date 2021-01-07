Friends of Dillon Ranger District begins virtual backcountry film festival Thursday

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is hosting the 16th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival, which features 12 short films based on human-powered experiences in the backcountry.

The virtual festival begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, and those who purchase tickets will be able to watch through 11 p.m. Jan. 14. Tickets are $20 for an individual and $40 for a household.

There also will be an online auction running for the duration of the festival with items donated by Christy Sports, Wilderness Sports, Gore Range Sports, the Frisco Nordic Center and Weston Backcountry.

The festival’s ticket and auction proceeds benefit the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District nonprofit organization.

For more information, to read more about each film and to reserve a ticket, go to FDRD.org/virtual-backcountry-film-festival.