Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosting Backcountry Film Festival on Dec. 12
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Winter Wildlands Alliance are hosting the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival on Monday, Dec. 12.
The festival will consist of a collage of short documentaries and ski movies about the pursuit of objectives and ideals in the mountains, artistic vision, friendship and how the snowsports community is adapting to a changing environment.
Tickets cost $20 each, and the event will take place at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. The film festival will last three hours.
To purchase tickets, visit EventBrite.com.
