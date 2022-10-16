Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosts discussion on clear-cutting

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is hosting a discussion from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, about forest clear-cutting with members of the U.S. Forest Service. The event is held at Buffalo Drive Trailhead, County Road 1260.

During the discussion, presenters will speak about forest management in Summit County and the ecology of lodgepole pine aspen, as well as fire mitigation and biodiversity in relation to clear-cuts. The discussion is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Space is limited. To sign up, visit FDRD.org/calendar/ .