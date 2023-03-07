Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to host 5th annual Casino Night fundraiser in April
The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host their fifth annual Casino Night event on April 14 at the Silverthorne Pavilion, according to a newsletter from the nonprofit.
Tickets for the annual fundraiser, which will be held from 6-9 p.m., cost $60. The price includes entry to the event, $500 of “funny money” for gaming, light appetizers, a cash bar and access to a silent auction featuring local businesses.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.