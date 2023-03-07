Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to host 5th annual Casino Night fundraiser in April

The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host their fifth annual Casino Night event on April 14 at the Silverthorne Pavilion, according to a newsletter from the nonprofit.

Tickets for the annual fundraiser, which will be held from 6-9 p.m., cost $60. The price includes entry to the event, $500 of “funny money” for gaming, light appetizers, a cash bar and access to a silent auction featuring local businesses.